Royal Bank of Canada Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $60.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.