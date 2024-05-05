Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down to $52.95

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.95, but opened at $50.00. Ryan Specialty shares last traded at $50.64, with a volume of 322,633 shares trading hands.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $58,079,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,090,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after buying an additional 744,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,213,000 after acquiring an additional 428,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $16,964,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.