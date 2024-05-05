Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Market Perform

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $3.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 412.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

