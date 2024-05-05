Savant Capital LLC Acquires 859 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after buying an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after buying an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.02 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

