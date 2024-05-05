Savant Capital LLC Acquires 93 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CDW alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,513,000 after buying an additional 41,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.5 %

CDW stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.59 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average is $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.