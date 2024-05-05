Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Autodesk by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %
ADSK opened at $215.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.
Insider Transactions at Autodesk
In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
