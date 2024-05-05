Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Autodesk by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

ADSK opened at $215.19 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.