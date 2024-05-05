Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $19.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

