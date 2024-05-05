Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $237.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

