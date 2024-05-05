Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSU. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $927.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.