Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.84 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -106.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

