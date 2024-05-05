Savant Capital LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

