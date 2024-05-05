Savant Capital LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

