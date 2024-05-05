Savant Capital LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Brunswick by 14,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,880 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

