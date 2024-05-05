Savant Capital LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 332.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 161,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,666,000 after acquiring an additional 124,524 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Equinix by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Equinix by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $700.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

