Savant Capital LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $115.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

