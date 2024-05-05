Savant Capital LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,372,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,326,000 after buying an additional 408,029 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 416,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 288,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

ENB opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

