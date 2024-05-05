Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.47 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

