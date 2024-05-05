Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 121,196 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

