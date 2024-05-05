Savant Capital LLC Invests $646,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,293.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,212.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,073.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $750.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,303.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.