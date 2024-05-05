Savant Capital LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

