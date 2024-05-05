Savant Capital LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.