Savant Capital LLC Purchases 82 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $311.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

