Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.13 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

