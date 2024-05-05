Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Aflac by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aflac by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

