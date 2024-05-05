Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.46 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

