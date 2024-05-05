Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.69.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $591.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.61 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

