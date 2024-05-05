Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

