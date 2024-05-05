Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $138.21 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

