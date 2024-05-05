Savant Capital LLC Sells 33 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $307.76 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.22 and its 200 day moving average is $297.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

