Savant Capital LLC Sells 726 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in PayPal by 114.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 58.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

