ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. ScanSource has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

