Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 41,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $167.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.97 and a 1 year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

