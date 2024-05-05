Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$30.36 on Friday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.57 and a twelve month high of C$30.55. The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.15.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1549815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,239 shares of company stock worth $2,002,672. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.