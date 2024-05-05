Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.62

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 48977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 13.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth $121,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 315,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 212,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

