Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.69

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 260867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

Semtech Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $207,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 203,182 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

