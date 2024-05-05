Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.90. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 44,788 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $679.56 million, a PE ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

