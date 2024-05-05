Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Down 11.1%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.47 ($0.02). 6,697,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,599,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.72.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

