Similarweb (SMWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Similarweb has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 203.38% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SMWB opened at $7.48 on Friday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $588.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup raised Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

