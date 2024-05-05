Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,859.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,568 shares of company stock worth $914,723. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109,786 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Keenan Capital LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,200,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $38.58 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.