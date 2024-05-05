Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 11.1%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 509,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 204,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

