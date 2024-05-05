SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,147,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 3,870,988 shares.The stock last traded at $45.38 and had previously closed at $45.66.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the period.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

