Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,250 ($53.39) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($106.77) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.48) to GBX 3,520 ($44.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital lowered Spectris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,435 ($55.71) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,078.33 ($76.35).
Spectris Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Spectris
In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.21), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($76,758.06). Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
