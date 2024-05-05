Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Trading Down 40.1 %

SPT opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 667,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,103,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

