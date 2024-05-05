Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,299.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,179 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.0% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 133,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

