Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $1.85

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2.50 to $1.85 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Stem Trading Down 28.8 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $214.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at $877,500.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,500.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $34,740.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 578,097 shares worth $1,291,013. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Stem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after buying an additional 296,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Stem by 106.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 62.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,978,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

