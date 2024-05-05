Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

STEM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. Stem has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stem will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,890.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $34,740.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $253,609.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and have sold 578,097 shares valued at $1,291,013. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

