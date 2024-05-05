Stephens Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $164.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TXRH. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $170.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.