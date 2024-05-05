STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Shares of STE opened at $207.82 on Friday. STERIS has a 12 month low of $185.22 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 28,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $12,765,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

