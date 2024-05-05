Stifel Nicolaus Increases Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$63.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.44.

TSE BDGI opened at C$43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.55 and a 1-year high of C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.55.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. In related news, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$31,643.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $139,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

