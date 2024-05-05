StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Buy

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $311.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.95 and a 200-day moving average of $281.50. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

